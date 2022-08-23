A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a Takoma Park police officer over the weekend following a foot pursuit.

Police were called to the Walgreens in the 1300 block of University Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Sunday for the report of a theft, police said in a press release. When an officer arrived, the alleged thief, a 16-year-old boy, walked past him, police said. When the officer tried to stop the boy, he ran away, police said.

The officer later caught up to the boy, and the teen became “combative” and tried to “disarm” the officer, police said. After a “brief struggle,” the officer handcuffed the teen and retrieved items from the Walgreens that the boy had allegedly stolen, police said. The officer had minor injuries.

The teen was charged as an adult with first-degree assault on a police officer and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with crimes.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com