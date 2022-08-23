App will alert community about possible hate crimes in Maryland

Several groups in Maryland are preparing to launch a new app aimed at alerting the community about potential hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts will use an app. It’s similar to the Amber Alert system that activates when a child is missing. It’s expected to launch by the end of the month. [NBC4]

Montgomery County leaders push Maryland Gov. Hogan to provide more monkeypox vaccinations

Montgomery County leaders held their first monkeypox town hall Monday night to push Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to provide them with more vaccinations.

Health leaders say they recently asked Hogan for an additional 2,000 doses of the vaccine. [FOX5]

Today’s weather: Warmer with a high around 85.

In case you missed it: Federal lawsuit challenging MCPS student gender identity guidelines dismissed

County makes progress on implementing bike lanes

MCPS makes last-minute request for dual-certified teachers to transfer to special education programs