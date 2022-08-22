The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday.

Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of Bel Pre Road and London Lane in Silver Spring.

Police said Lawrence stopped his white box truck in the far-right lane of Bel Pre Road. He was outside when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west, police said at the time. Lawrence died at a hospital three days later.

During an investigation of the crash, police were “able to obtain evidence identifying Worrell as the driver of the truck that struck and killed Lawrence,” according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police. Worrell allegedly did not stop, remain at the scene, “render reasonable aid” or report the crash to police, the press release said. He was indicted on felony hit-and-run charges at the end of July. A jury trial is scheduled for January, according to online court records.

In a separate case, 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo of Gaithersburg was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and “driving at a high rate of speed” when she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in November 2021, killing the other driver, the press release said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midcounty Highway and Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

Anupom Ghosh, 49, was driving a 2018 Honda CRV north on Midcounty Highway and tried to make a left turn onto Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard when Vallecillo, driving a 2021 Toyota Camry south on Midcounty Highway, struck Ghosh’s vehicle. The crash caused Ghosh’s vehicle to roll and hit a utility pole before landing on its side.

Ghosh died at an area hospital.

Vallecillo was recently indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Online court records were not available for the case as of Monday morning.