Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years

A Silver Spring man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday. [WTOP]

Silver Spring woman, 8-month-old son reported missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. [NBC4]

Suspect arrested, charged in Ace Hardware store robbery

Montgomery County Police say 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills has been arrested and charged with the July 30 robbery of the Ace Hardware store in downtown Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84; showers likely

