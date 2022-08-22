Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Bethesda have been updated to include about 75 more units than originally proposed, according to documents filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board.

Developer Foulger-Pratt in 2019 received approval from the Planning Board to build a 22-story, 260-unit multifamily building on three parcels along Wisconsin and Miller avenues. Since then, the company has acquired another adjacent property, on Bethesda Avenue, that has allowed the project to expand to include 335 units, according to plans filed with the Planning Board. Plans also call for more retail space, now about 9,000 square feet compared to 7,500 square feet in the original plan. The building is still proposed to be 22 stories.

The property added to expand the project is at 4708 Bethesda Ave., a vacant Capital One bank property.

In total, the building will be about 418,000 square feet. About 15% of the units (about 50) would be designated as affordable housing, in accordance with county law.

About 130 of the units would be able to be used as short-term rentals for people who are “in the process of relocating, have long-term consulting engagements with their employer, are present in the area for temporary medical or educational purposes, are renovating their own home, are in the process of separation or divorce, or otherwise want to move to or remain in Montgomery County but cannot commit to a long-term lease,” project plans say.