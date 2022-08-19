On the Friday before teachers begin their pre-service week for the upcoming school year, Montgomery County Public Schools sent an email asking some educators to volunteer to be reassigned to fill special education teaching vacancies.

At about noon Friday, MCPS sent an email to teachers asking those who are in general education assignments but dual certified in special education to consider volunteering to be transferred into a special education program. The district is offering a $5,000 incentive to teachers who do so and are selected to be transferred. The incentive would be paid in two installments — one in October and one in February.

The request comes as MCPS struggles to fill special education teaching vacancies across the district. On Friday, MCPS reported about 187 vacant full-time teaching positions across the county. In recent weeks, district leaders have said about a third of openings have been for special education teachers. A district spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s MCPS message asked interested teachers to fill out a Google sheet with information, which will close on Monday. That’s the same day educators report for pre-service week, in which they prepare for students’ return on Aug. 29.

“While this is a short turnaround from when you receive this email, MCPS is looking to make decisions as quickly as possible to allow for as much time as possible during pre-service week for the selected individuals to move to their new school,” the message said.

It said MCPS will prioritize filling special education teaching vacancies at the volunteer’s school first. So, if possible, teachers who volunteer would remain at their assigned schools.

If that’s not possible, MCPS will consider “geographic proximity” to a teacher’s current assignment “to minimize disruption,” the message said. MCPS also plans to prioritize filling vacancies at high-needs schools and those with the largest numbers of vacancies. The message does not say which schools those are.

MCPS says it is “less likely” that teachers who work in certain positions — such as those for elementary immersion, science and math — will be chosen for transfer.

“We know this is a difficult decision to make in a short period of time,” the message said. “We appreciate the challenges this will present for you, but we are confident that MCPS has the best teachers in Maryland and that those who are selected will be more than able to pivot into their new roles and will be provided support by the Office of Special Education to do so.”