Elrich says he’s confident his lead will survive a recount

With Montgomery County elections officials gearing for a recount in the race for county executive, incumbent Marc Elrich expressed confidence that his win over fellow Democrat David Blair will hold. [Maryland Matters]

Former EagleBank CEO banned from banking industry over insider lending

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp and its former CEO will pay a total of nearly $23 million in fines after settling Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Reserve Board charges of violating insider lending regulations. Former EagleBank Chief Executive Ronald D. Paul has also been barred from working in the banking industry. [WTOP]

Raskin launches student app challenge

Middle and high school students are encouraged to enter U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The goal is for students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 89

In case you missed it:

President Joe Biden to visit Montgomery County next week to rally Democrats

No mandatory masking, weekly COVID-19 screening tests when MCPS classes resume

Officials identify man killed by county sheriff’s deputy in Gaithersburg