Regional water utility abruptly cancels contract with top IT official

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, Maryland’s largest water utility, has canceled its contract with its top IT official after that official raised alarms about the utility’s billing system.

Stacey B. Chisholm, the utility’s chief IT governance officer since early 2019, said she believes she was terminiated because she was a “whistleblower” on the billing system. A WSSC spokesperson denied this claim.

The news comes amid WSSC’s board of commissioners recently voting to strip some powers from its General Manager and CEO, Carla Reid, regarding which contracts she has authority over, and other issues. The board also decided not to renew Reid’s contract, which is set to expire later this year. [Washington Post]

Metro Red Line will have delays this weekend

Metro will see delays across its six lines this weekend, due to a variety amount of maintenance and work.

Workers need to complete crosstie renewal on the Red Line, leading to single tracking and delayed wait times. WMATA anticipates that riders should wait 16 minutes before trains. [DCist]

Residents worried about mail theft in Chevy Chase

A U.S. postal worker was on this route on the 4300 block of Bradley Lane in Chevy Chase on Tuesday afternoon, when he was robbed at knifepoint.

A male suspect in his 20s pulled out a pocketknife, took items from the postal workers, and then fled in a gray car. No mail or USPS property was taken, officials said.

A neighbor down the street from where the robbery occurred said that mail has also been stolen from nearby mailboxes, including checks. [WJLA]

