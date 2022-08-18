President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting Montgomery County next week as part of local efforts to convince Democrats to vote in the November general election.

The location and time of the visit have not yet been announced, but the Bidens and other political leaders will speak in the county Aug. 25, according to a Wednesday notice from the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

“There’s so much at stake in the upcoming election, and it’s imperative that we elect Democrats up and down the ballot in November,” the notice reads. “Hear directly from Democratic leadership and special guests, and learn more about how you can do your part to elect Democrats in November.”

In statewide races, Democrat Wes Moore, a former nonprofit leader, author, and Army veteran, is facing off against Dan Cox, a Republican delegate from Frederick County, in the governor’s race. David Lashar is the Libetrarian candidate, Nancy Wallace is the Green Party candidate, and David Harding is the Working Class Party candidate.

In the attorney general race, Republican Michael Anthony Peroutka faces U.S Rep. Anthony Brown, the Democratic nominee. In the race for comptroller, Democrat Brooke Lierman, a Baltimore city delegate, is running against Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

Other elected offices on the local ballot include multiple seats in the General Assembly, along with Montgomery County executive and 11 County Council seats — seven districts and four at large. County voters approved a charter amendment on the 2020 ballot in November, increasing the size of the council from 9 to 11 members.