The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot by a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy last month in Gaithersburg.

Deputy Sheriff Domenic Mash, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, shot a man July 20 who was wanted for a home invasion, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the AG’s office.

The man who was shot was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh of Germantown, according to a press release.

Mash was placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. He has been with the department for nine and a half years.

According to authorities, officers from the task force went to a townhome in the 100 block of Garth Terrace around 9:30 a.m. July 20 to serve an arrest warrant for a home invasion. When officers tried to talk to Delcheh, he refused, police said. According to the sheriff’s office, he later tried to leave the townhome through a window and approached a deputy with a knife.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers tried initially to subdue Delcheh with a Taser but were unable to do so. Mash then shot the 35-year-old man, who died at the scene, authorities said.

According to the AG’s office, a second man also was shot and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has not been identified by police.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office is investigating the shooting, but the state AG’s office also will conduct its own investigation and write a report, as per state law, according to the AG’s office.