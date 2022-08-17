7708 Radnor Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,450,000
Sold price: $3,300,000
9215 Cypress Ave., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,999,500
Sold price: $1,999,500
5309 Blackstone Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,852,500
5706 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,775,000
Sold price: $1,750,000
7503 Glendale Road, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,700,000
Sold price: $1,700,000
3813 Williams Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,398,000
Sold price: $1,570,000
6914 Selkirk Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,450,000
5116 Saratoga Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,495,000
Sold price: $1,395,000