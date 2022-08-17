Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 26 and 29. The thefts occurred in the 3700 block of Cardiff Road and the 8500 block of 16th Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between July 15 and 29. The thefts occurred in the 10300 block of Saint Albans Drive and the 10300 block of Grosvenor Place. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Pooks Hill Road between 10 p.m. July 28 and 9:45 a.m. July 29. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Auto Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. July 25.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike between 9 a.m. July 25 and 7:15 a.m. July 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6700 block of Old Stage Road between 11 a.m. July 23 and 10 a.m. July 24. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key left inside. It was recovered July 31.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 9900 block of Mayfield Drive between 10 p.m. July 29 and 8 a.m. July 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8800 block of Lowell Street between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3. It was recovered Aug. 4.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti at Rock Creek Forest Elementary School in the 8300 block of Grubb Road between 6:15 p.m. July 22 and 9:30 a.m. July 23.
Commercial burglaries
- Two people stole money from Dunkin Donuts in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike early July 25. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a storage unit at Extra Space Storage in the 5100 block of River Road between midnight July 30 and 3:40 p.m. Aug. 1. Force was reported.
- Two people stole money from The Market on the Boulevard Beer & Wine Shop in the 7900 block of MacArthur Boulevard early Aug. 1.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a woman and took her property in the area of Rockville Pike and Marinelli Road around 6 p.m. July 25.
- Someone stole property from a woman in the 5500 block of Marinelli Road around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 3.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13500 block of Hayworth Drive early July 15.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles in the 11700 and 14000 blocks of Slatestone Court between July 26 and 29. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Indianola Drive early Aug. 1. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 30 and Aug. 3. The thefts occurred in the 13700 block of Goosefoot Terrace and the 12900 block of Missionwood Way.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13000 block of Rileys Lock Road between 5 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12900 block of Brushwood Terrace between 5:50 p.m. July 25 and 6:15 a.m. July 26.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Hunting Ridge Court between midnight and 8 a.m. July 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9800 block of Glen Road between 10 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. July 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Royal View Court between 9 p.m. Aug. 3 and 3 p.m. Aug. 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18700 block of Jerusalem Church Road between 5:45 and 6:50 a.m. Aug. 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered nearby on the same day.
Armed robbery
- Three people took money from a man and assaulted him in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive early July 31. The robbers displayed weapons.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicle
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 24 and 30. Affected streets included Kennett Street, Eastern and Silver Spring avenues, Roeder Road and the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street. Force was reported in four cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Lyttonsville Road between 7 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m. July 30. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Elton Road between noon and 3 p.m. July 27.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 23 and 29. Affected streets included April Lane, the area of Old Columbia Pike and Stewart Lane, Eldrid Drive and Ruxton Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between 7 a.m. July 26 and 10 a.m. July 27. Affected streets included Aston Manor Court, Ironwood Manor Drive and Fairdale Road. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 1 p.m. Aug. 2. The thefts occurred in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive and the 600 block of Ritchie Avenue.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road between 8 p.m. July 30 and noon July 31. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 31 and Aug. 5. Affected streets included Dennis Avenue, Ames and Colony roads, Columbia Pike and Crescendo Way. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 18 and Aug. 4. Affected streets included Columbia Pike, Stewart Lane, Lockwood Drive and Tech, Cherry Hill and Gracefield roads. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the first block of Cabin Creek Court early July 29.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive between 1:15 and 2:45 p.m. July 28. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Barron Street between 7 p.m. July 28 and 2:20 a.m. July 29. It was recovered July 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of W. Nolcrest Drive between noon July 28 and 7 a.m. July 29.
- A vehicle was taken at Precision Power Group in the 12100 block of Tech Road early July 26. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14100 block of Armilla Court between 9 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. July 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 2 p.m. Aug. 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13500 block of Parkford Manor Drive between 11 a.m. July 30 and 7:45 a.m. Aug. 1. A fob was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 4.
Robberies
- Three people stole money and property from a man in the 500 block of Domer Avenue early July 30. Two of the robbers displayed weapons.
- Three people stole money from a McDonald’s in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road early July 29. One robber assaulted an employee.
- Someone stole merchandise from Ace Hardware in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m. July 30 and assaulted an employee.
- Two people took money from a man and assaulted him in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
- Four people took money and property from a man in the 8700 block of Piney Branch Road around 2:25 p.m. Aug. 3.
- Someone stole money from a man in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early on July 31. The robber implied that they had a weapon.
- Four people stole property from a man in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 3:25 p.m. Aug. 2. One robber assaulted the man.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from J.A.S. Multiservice & Barbershop in the 10100 block of Colesville Road early Aug. 2. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Dollar Tree in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive early Aug. 3. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between July 25 and 28. The thefts occurred in the 8500 block of Grovemont Circle and the 8500 block of Anniversary Circle. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between July 22 and 27. The thefts occurred in the 9900 block of Walker House Road and the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between July 18 and 28. The thefts occurred in the 20100 block of Welbeck Terrace and the 20200 block of Darlington Drive.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7800 block of Beechcraft Avenue between 6 p.m. July 26 and 7 a.m. July 27. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9100 block of Gaither Road between 1 p.m. Aug. 2 and 4 a.m. Aug. 3. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between July 30 and Aug. 6. Affected streets included Lake Landing and Walkers Choice roads and Willow Creek Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 30 and Aug. 5. Affected streets included Heritage Farm Drive, the area of Watkins Mill Road and Cove Ledge Court, Apple Ridge Road, the area of Stedwick and Watkins Mill roads and the area of Apple Ridge and Watkins Mill roads. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between July 29 and Aug. 1. The thefts happened in the 19000 block of Woodfield Road and the 6900 block of Horizon Terrace. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 17100 block of Downing Street between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle around 8 p.m. Aug. 2.
