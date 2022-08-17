Montgomery County receives nearly $15 million to modernize buses

Montgomery County was awarded nearly $15 million in federal grant money to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The money represents a portion of the $51 million that is going to three Maryland counties and Washington, D.C. as part of two Federal Transit Administration grant programs [WTOP].

Montgomery County leaders hope next governor takes new approach to toll lane project

With Gov. Larry Hogan set to leave office in January, Montgomery County leaders are optimistic that the state’s next governor will take a different approach to traffic relief efforts. County leaders have largely opposed Hogan’s plan to add toll lanes to I-270 and the Beltway [Maryland Matters].

Deer population management program begins next month

Montgomery Parks’ deer population management program is set to begin next month, and run through March 2023. The program aims to address issues such as crashes with vehicles, damage to the environment, private landscapes and agriculture and the spread of disease [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees

