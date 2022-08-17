Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder.

Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.

Cesar Adrian De-La-O Rodriguez, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and conspiracy in an incident resulting in the death of Danis Alcides Salgado Mata and the shooting of two of his relatives, according to Montgomery County police. Rodriguez was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

On Aug. 11, county detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy and charged him with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was already in custody at the time, according to police.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 19, Salgado Mata had returned home with his mother and stepfather from a bar in Prince George’s County, according to court documents. When the three were exiting their vehicle, a second car pulled up next to them. A man got out and began shooting at them before fleeing the scene.

All three were injured and taken to a hospital. Salgado Mata, who suffered a gun shot wound to his upper body, died. The other victims had serious injuries and needed “extensive” medical treatment, according to court documents.

During the investigation of the shooting, Montgomery County police determined three members of the 18th Street Gang were allegedly involved.

One, a minor, was interviewed by police Aug. 12 and allegedly admitted that he and two others followed the family home from the bar. He said he shot at the victims and said Rodriguez also was shooting.

A warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest Aug. 13, according to online court records.