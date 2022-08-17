A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police.

The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

“During the course of the dispute, shots were fired and it was determined that a juvenile male was the victim of a shooting,” she wrote.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Durham. Police did not provide the victim’s age or identity.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no one in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

