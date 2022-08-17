AC Hotels by Marriott opened its new hotel at 4646 Montgomery Ave. in downtown Bethesda on Tuesday, the company announced.

The 18-story hotel features 220 rooms, a restaurant, 3,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and an outdoor terrace on its top floor and a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, according to a press release.

South Carolina-based OTO Development, which is part of The Johnson Group, developed the Bethesda hotel and will manage it, according to the press release.

AC Hotels is one of Marriott’s 30 brands, according to the company. There are more than 210 hotels in 30 countries and territories under the AC brand. They often feature meeting and event space, as well as a restaurant in the hotel.

Corella Café & Lounge, the hotel’s restaurant, features 23-foot-high ceilings. The restaurant serves “everything from locally roasted morning coffee to late-night bites and creative cocktails,” according to the press release. Seating is available inside and on a patio.

The opening of the AC Hotel by Marriott comes just weeks before Marriott’s new headquarters on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda gets ready to fully open next month.

