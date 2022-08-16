Paris Baguette, a bakery that started in South Korea, will open a location in Rockville Town Square within the coming months, according to its franchise owner.

Paris Baguette first opened its doors in 1986 in Seoul and expanded into the United States in 2005, according to a press release. There are currently nearly 90 American locations, including a few in Northern Virginia.

Among its offerings, the bakery serves pastries, a blood orange mochi donut and breads such as a croissant loaf, according to a menu for the McLean, Va., location. There are also cakes such as blueberry chiffon, cappuccino and chocolate strawberry.

Franchise owner Jeremy Zhang, who lives in Fairfax, told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that he and his fiancé plan to open two locations in the area. The first one will be at 101 Gibbs St. in Rockville, he said.

Zhang said that as things calmed down with the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his fiancé began to look into opening either a private bakery or a franchise. Zhang had previously worked as a consultant in tech strategy and modernization, according to a press release.

They were familiar with Paris Baguette’s popularity in South Korea, and Zhang said the company is in the midst of an aggressive expansion push.

While there is no shortage of bakeries in Montgomery County, Zhang pointed out that there are fewer Asian bakeries.

“We felt like, if we’re gonna do a bakery we should do a South Korea bakery,” he said. “Yes, there’s a lot of competition in Rockville for bakeries. But the fact there are so many shows there’s demand.”

Zhang said South Korean bakeries typically have products that are less sweet than baked goods at other bakeries. At Paris Baguette locations, the dough is shipped frozen from Seoul, he said.

The Rockville bakery will be 2,800 square feet and include seating, Zhang said. He’s already signed the lease and is moving through the permitting process, hoping to open the bakery by the Christmas holiday season.

Zhang said he and his fiancé haven’t decided where to open their second franchise location, although they’re considering Loudoun County.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com