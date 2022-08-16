Montgomery County police have identified a woman who died Monday – 10 days after being hospitalized after her car collided with another vehicle in Wheaton.

Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Gity Karamouz, 68, of Silver Spring was driving a green 2007 Nissan Altima and trying to turn left from eastbound Randolph Road into a parking lot near the intersection with Hawkesbury Lane, police said in a press release Tuesday. A red 2017 Honda Civic was traveling west on Randolph Road when the two vehicles crashed in the westbound lanes, police said.

Karamouz was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries Aug. 15, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Civic were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com