County to hold town hall about monkeypox

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services will host a virtual town hall meeting about monkeypox, beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

The panelists will provide an update on the current monkeypox situation in Montgomery County and Maryland, as well as share information on the county’s monkeypox vaccine program and answer questions about prevention and treatment. [Patch]

Agricultural fair runs through Saturday

The 73rd annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opened Friday and continues through Aug. 20. There are Family Day discounts Monday and Wednesday, Senior Day is Tuesday, and Military Day is Thursday[MCM]

Today’s weather: Mild with a high of 75.

In case you missed it: LGBTQ activists show up to support Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment

Uncertain path ahead for Gov. Hogan’s I-270 and I-495 widening project