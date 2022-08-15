Rockville police will hold a gun buyback event Aug. 27 in which people may dispose of their unwanted firearms, the department announced Monday.

The event is being held in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, according to a press release from the department.

Gun buybacks are initiatives by governments to reduce gun violence by encouraging residents to turn in unwanted guns in exchange for compensation, often in the form of a voucher of some type.

It was not immediately clear how Rockville’s gun voucher program would work. Police said in the press release that additional details would be announced in a press conference Wednesday.

Although not labeled as a buyback program, the Montgomery County police department states on its website that people may turn in guns to police by first calling the department’s non-emergency phone number, and then dropping off the gun at one of the district police stations.

