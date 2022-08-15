Montgomery County providing rental relief for retail businesses

Retail business owners in Montgomery County who are still financially struggling because of the pandemic, can receive extra help when paying rent.

A new $2 million Small Business Rental Assistance grant program will provide business owners up to $10,000 or three months of rent based on their lease. [WTOP]

Abolitionist Josiah Henson’s family celebrates legacy at North Bethesda Park

Underground Railroad abolitionist Josiah Henson’s descendants held a family reunion Saturday at the Josiah Henson Museum and Park in North Bethesda, Maryland. Reverend Henson was the inspiration for Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” [NBC4]

Survey: Maryland scores No. 6 on health care during the pandemic

The health systems in Hawaii and Maine have performed best of all the states during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new rankings that weighed such factors as vaccination rates, capacity in hospital and intensive care units, and death rates. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74

In case you missed it:

