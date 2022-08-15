Montgomery College last week removed a job posting that said it was seeking “minority” applicants after some community members pushed back, saying the language was discriminatory.

The listing said the college’s English and Reading Department was “seeking two minority faculty interns” for the next academic year. The positions are part-time and teach some courses, according to the listing.

Some pushed back on the language, saying that by explicitly asking for minority candidates, the listing violated state law that says employers can’t discriminate based on race, among other qualities.

In a statement Friday, Montgomery College said the listing “did not accurately reflect” its values.

“Montgomery College is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees and job applicants,” the college wrote. “When hiring new employees, we seek to attract a candidate pool that reflects the rich diversity of the community and students that we serve. The wording used in the recent job posting for a faculty intern position did not accurately reflect this goal.”

The ad has been removed and a revised ad will be reposted, the statement said.

Follow-up questions were not immediately answered Friday or Monday by the college.

Montgomery College operates campuses in Germantown, Takoma Park/Silver Spring and Rockville.