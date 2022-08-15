Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring.

The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day.

The restaurant is still in its soft opening phase and is only open for dinner service daily starting at 4 p.m. Miskiri said. He expects that the hours will expand after the restaurant holds its grand opening, possibly in a week.

Miss Toya’s serves entrees such as Bayou pasta (with fried or blackened chicken), Loaded Creole pasta (shrimp, crabmeat, lobster), catfish and grits, shrimp and grits, beef short ribs, loaded gumbo and jambalaya, among others. Entrees range in price from $25 to $40.

Miss Toya’s also features, soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers, along with an oyster menu. Among the desserts is a Beignet ice cream sundae.

The Silver Spring restaurant, which replaces Eggspectation, is the latest in a series of Southern and Creole eateries Miskiri and his wife Toya have opened throughout the D.C. region. He is planning to open another restaurant Gaithersburg in a few months.

