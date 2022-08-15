A 62-year-old man died after a two-vehicle collision in North Bethesda on Sunday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

A Ford and an Audi collided on Josiah Henson Parkway just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a press release.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Audi was taken to a hospital with injuries considered minor.

Police are withholding the identity of the Ford driver who died until his family was notified.

Police had posted on Twitter earlier that Josiah Henson Parkway was closed between Chapman Avenue and Rockville Pike.

