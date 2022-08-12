Outgoing WSSC Water leader calls utility ‘organization in crisis’

The outgoing leader of Maryland’s largest water utility is seeking the resignation of two members of the utility’s board, saying WSSC Water is an “organization in crisis.” [Washington Post]

Silver Spring biotech names new CEO

Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics Inc. has a new leader. The regenerative medicine company has named Randy Mills, one of its co-founders, as its new president and CEO. He succeeds Ron Lloyd, the company’s chief since 2018, who stepped down in June. [Washington Business Journal]

Police have new space in Bethesda mall

Police in Montgomery County have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. [WTOP

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high near 82

