This story was updated at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, to include additional information

A 54-year-old man died following a fire Thursday morning at a townhouse in Burtonsville, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service posted on Twitter shortly before 11 a.m. that a fire occurred in a townhouse in the 3700 block of Monmouth Place, and that it had been extinguished.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that a 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital following the fire and was later pronounced dead.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Ogren told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that firefighters got a call for a malfunctioning smoke detector around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. When they got to the scene they found a fire on the second floor of the three-story townhouse and extinguished it, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Ogren said.

Ogren said the man was the only person in the townhouse at the time of the fire.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com