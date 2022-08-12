Firepan Korean BBQ is planning to open next month at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, according to the restaurant.

Employee Jay Bae wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday that the restaurant would open in mid- or late September. The timing depends on permit approval, he wrote.

Firepan Korean BBQ will occupy the space that formerly housed Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza, which closed in 2018.

Firepan Korean BBQ started in Falls Church, Va., and serves a variety of grilled beef, chicken, pork and seafood entrees. Firepan’s menu also features soup and rice.

Source of the Spring previously reported on Firepan’s impending opening.

