Drag Queen Story Hour will return Saturday morning to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton.

Part of an international program, Drag Queen Story Hour brings performers into libraries, schools and bookstores to read stories to children.

The event captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and provide queer role models for children, according to the Montgomery Parks website.

The 11 a.m. session is free. Registration is not required to attend. Brookside Gardens is at 1800 Glenallan Ave.

Drag Queen Story Hour was held earlier this summer. The last scheduled event, in June, was canceled at the last minute because the storyteller was unable to attend, according to Elissa Totin, assistant director for guest services at Brookside Gardens.

There were no scheduled story hours in July and the plan was to resume in August, according to Totin.

Such events across the country recently have been targeted by protesters spouting anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Earlier this summer, protesters showed up at a Drag Queen Story Hour at Loyalty Bookstore in downtown Silver Spring, according to a social media post by the bookstore.

“Brookside Gardens has worked with Park Police to develop a safety plan that will ensure that this continues to be a fun and safe event for visitors, the storyteller and staff,” Totin said.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.