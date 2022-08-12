About 2,200 customers in the Cabin John and Glen Echo areas are being asked to boil water before use after a water main break.



WSSC Water said Thursday night’s break, along MacArthur Boulevard, caused the system to lose pressure, which increases the risk of contamination in the water. The boil water advisory is “precautionary,” the company said, but should be followed until the advisory is lifted.



The advisory, which could span into the weekend, will be lifted after water samples are tested, which can take several days, according to WSSC Water.



Affected customers should boil their water and let it cool before drinking it or giving it to pets to drink. People should do the same before brushing their teeth and preparing baby formula, the company said in a statement.

