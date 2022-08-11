Amazon Fresh signage indicates it will be ‘open soon’ in Chevy Chase Lake

Amazon Fresh signage is posted for the grocery store that is set to open in the Chevy Chase Lake development. The white and green sign adorns the top of the entrance, and there is signage in the windows with the words “open soon” accompanied by photos of bananas.

In a statement to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday, Amazon confirmed that it would be opening the store but did not provide a specific opening date.

Amazon Fresh has slowly started to expand its presence in the greater Washington region, opening a store almost a year ago at 5463 Wisconsin Ave. in the Friendship Heights area. Another location is also under construction in the former Office Depot on Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg.

Solaire Social food hall coming to downtown Silver Spring this year

Solaire Social, a 13,000-square foot “dining destination and bar” that will be at 8200 Dixon Ave. is scheduled to open some time this year, according to its website.

Solaire Social will feature space for 11 vendors that are “artisan concepts from across the globe,” with each vendor having 3,500 square feet, according to the website. The food hall will be able to seat more than 300.

The vendors are being curated by renown chef and restaurateur Akhtar Nawab. Nawab is a founding partner of Hospitality HQ – a food hall property management company with properties across the country.

Another food hall in downtown Silver Spring, Commas, is also scheduled to open this year in Ellsworth Place.

11 Montgomery County restaurants participating in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week

Eleven restaurants in Montgomery County are participating in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. During the event, diners may order off of pre-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus at select restaurants throughout the region. The promotion lasts Aug. 15 through 21.

The Montgomery County restaurants participating are:

