Police investigating three racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police are now investigating three separate incidents where anti-Semitic graffitti was found. Two were in Bethesda, and one was in Kesington.

This week, police found anti-Semitic writing on the footbridge off of Fleming Local Park in the 9900 block of Fleming Avenue, and more anti-Semitic writing on the footbridge across from Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road.

On Sunday morning, police found an anti-Semitic poster at St. Paul Park in Kensington. Initially, police had announced they only had found anti-Semitic writing on the Bethesda Trolley Trail. [WTOP]

Bethesda-based bank reaches settlement with Fed

Eagle Bancorp Inc., a Bethesda-based bank, announced Tuesday that it has reached a settlement with the Federal Reserve System.

As part of the settlement, Eagle Bancorp lowered its second-quarter earnings from $25.2 million to $15.7 million. It has reported the former on an earnings call three weeks ago.

That doesn’t include a $13.4 million financial penalty it had already agreed to with the Fed already. Other terms of the settlement were not immediately available. [Washington Business Journal]

Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center relocates

The Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave., after leaving 8513 Piney Branch Road, its home for 50 years, in recent weeks.

The center provides various social and health-related services. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and appointments are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

High of 87 degrees with scattered showers

