A proposed development project in downtown Bethesda would replace an office building and parking lot with a 10-story, mixed-use building with about 350 apartments, according to project plans filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board this week.

The plans for a property at 4405 East West Highway were submitted by Perseus TDC and call for 348,000 square feet of residential space and about 12,000 square feet of non-residential uses, which could be retail, child care or medical offices, according to the project documents. The final decision about how the non-residential space would be used would be made at later stages of the approval process, the documents say.

Of the 350 apartments, 15% (52) would be designated as affordable housing, in alignment with county law.

A five-story office building currently sits on the property, which is near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

The existing parking lot would be replaced with a bike path, 15-foot-wide sidewalk and greenery, according to project plans.

Because the site is also located near the Bethesda Metro station and some bus routes, project leaders have proposed 193 on-site parking spaces in a below-ground parking garage.

A date for Planning Board consideration has not been set, according to online records.