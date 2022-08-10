Welcome, readers, to the new digital home of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat. We’ve reimagined our site to make your experience more meaningful, engaging and user-friendly.

The new site showcases the full spectrum of journalism we produce: hard news, beat reporting, lifestyle coverage and in-depth feature storytelling. Historically, our site’s content has been labeled as Bethesda Magazine or Bethesda Beat; with this reinvention, we are doing away with those designations on the content. We hope this approach will present a more seamless reading experience.

In the past year, we have been striving to better integrate our content and our staff to bring you the best journalism possible. This website is just one element of a larger project to improve our content and operations.

The new site also better highlights the reporting we do on countywide institutions and people who live across Montgomery County. Though Bethesda is in our name, our coverage extends beyond Bethesda and its immediate environs.

The logic behind the site organization is easy to grasp. The look is cleaner and the load time is quicker, particularly on mobile devices. You should see improved technical performance overall.

The new site does not contain a commenting function. Too often, comments sections don’t hit the mark on creating a civil, welcoming and healthy discussion. We want to put our resources toward bringing you important content, not comment moderation.

We believe in engaging meaningfully with readers and county residents. We will continue to host online and in-person forums and events. You’re welcome to submit an op-ed essay or letter to the editor. Of course, please continue to engage with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

And please let us know what you think of the new site. Submit your feedback in the form below.

Anne Tallent is the executive editor of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat.