A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening, Durham said.

The area where the assault occurred is near the Ellsworth Place shopping mall.

As of Wednesday no arrests had been made, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

