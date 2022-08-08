For the love of food

In the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, equidistant from acclaimed dining destinations in Sperry-ville and Little Washington, Blue Rock features an inn, a restaurant and a tasting room. Opened in October 2021, the restaurant is helmed by Bin Lu, the former head chef at Washington, D.C.’s award-winning Pineapple & Pearls. Blue Rock’s menu changes often as local products come into season. Guest favorites have included the sourdough cavatelli “bouillabaisse” with saffron and lobster cream, and the warm chocolate soufflé cake with brown-butter-and-sourdough ice cream.

Each of the inn’s five guest rooms is individually designed. The second-floor “Covington” is decorated in black-and-white damask wallpaper and funky mountain-chic accent pieces. Also on the second floor, cozy “Walden” has whimsical owl-themed wall coverings, custom wood shelves and a catwalk among the treetops. All rooms feature Molton Brown bath amenities, Parachute linen bedding and lovely vantage points on the 80-acre property, which includes a vineyard, a pond and horses that often roam the pasture. A newly built five-bedroom farmhouse is also available for booking.

Guest room rates begin at $399 and include a breakfast of honey yogurt and granola parfait, a warm cinnamon bun, and coddled farm eggs with black truffles.

Blue Rock, 12567 Lee Highway, Washington, Virginia, 540-987-3388, bluerockva.com

New suites at the beach

Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth beach is ideally situated near all that the Delaware shore has to offer, including multiple beaches, Cape Henlopen State Park and eateries ranging from seafood restaurants to ice cream shops. Opened this spring, the hotel’s 105 guest rooms and suites range in size from a 375-square-foot “den” with two queen beds, a mini fridge and coffee maker, to a 1,000-square-foot suite featuring a fully equipped kitchen, two queen beds, a comfortable living room with a sleeper sofa and an accessible bathroom.

The property has relaxing indoor and outdoor spaces, firepits, gas grills, a 24-hour gym and Delaware’s largest indoor lap pool. Complimentary breakfast includes a made-to-order omelet bar, fresh fruit, yogurt and more. H BAR serves up soups and sandwiches along with premium beers and wine. The 24-hour H Market offers grab-and-go snacks and freshly prepared salads and sandwiches. Bonus: The property is pet-friendly. Rates begin at $299 per night.

Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach, 17254 Five Points Square, Lewes, Delaware, 302-783-1000, hyatt.com

Building blocks for family fun

Located in New York’s Hudson Valley Region, Legoland New York Resort opened in phases last summer and launched its first full season this April. The park features multiple entertainment stages (home to its first annual July 4 Red, White & Boom! celebration), a water park (opening later this summer) and seven Lego-themed lands. Kids can transform into a mini-figure on the Lego Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on Lego Ninjago the Ride, explore Lego-built cities in Miniland—and of course, shop all things Lego in the “Big Shop,” the largest in North America.

Open year-round, the park’s 250-room Legoland Hotel offers themed rooms—Kingdom, Ninjago, Friends or Pirates—each with a separate sleeping area for the kids, two flat-panel TVs and a mini-fridge and Keurig coffee maker. Added perks include a free breakfast buffet, an in-room treasure hunt with a complimentary Lego souvenir and nightly entertainment, plus opportunities to meet huggable-sized Lego characters and build with a master Lego builder.

Vacation package rates begin at $167 per person. One-day theme park tickets begin at $67.99. Check website for specials and daily pricing.

Legoland New York Resort, One Legoland Way, Goshen, New York, 845-410-0290, legoland.com/new-york