Takoma Park police seek to identify fatal shooting suspect

Takoma Park police are seeking to identify a suspect in a July 16 shooting at Advance Auto Parts that is now being investigated as a homicide. [Source of the Spring]

Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from car in Rockville

A suspect who stole the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in Montgomery County was caught on camera last week. The thief appeared to know how to avoid being seen by the home’s video doorbell, but a second camera captured a video of the crime. [NBC4]

Olney restaurant owner cooks meals for those affected by Kentucky floods

Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 93.

