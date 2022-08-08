With the tally of primary election votes completed, here’s where local, state and congressional candidates stand in the vote count as of Monday.

County Executive

Incumbent Marc Elrich has declared victory after receiving 42 more votes than challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive.

Blair announced Sunday morning in a prepared statement that he would request a full recount.

“After several weeks of counting and virtually all votes recorded, the Associated Press has declared this race too close to call. Given the extremely close margin, we will be requesting a full recount and are hopeful that the outcome will be in our favor,” Blair said.

If the results hold, this would mark the second time that Elrich has triumphed over Blair. The close 2022 Democratic primary is a repeat of the 2018 primary in which Elrich beat Blair by 77 votes to win his first term. At that time, Blair requested a partial recount that changed the margin of Elrich’s win by two votes, from 79 to 77 votes.

County Council Member Hans Riemer was the other major contender in the race, but conceded on July 20, the day after the July 19 primary election.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Republican nominee Reardon Sullivan in November. With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 4 to 1 in voter registration in the county, either Democrat would be the favorite to beat Sullivan in the general election.

County Council

If Democratic County Council nominees defeat their Republican opponents in November, the next council will consist of a female majority, with women holding six of the 11 seats.

The current council has only one female member, Nancy Navarro, out of nine.

With current numbers, Laurie-Anne Sayles looks to join incumbents Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Will Jawando in at-large positions, ousting Council Member Tom Hucker, who currently represents District 5. Sayles claimed victory in a tweet Monday.

Democratic nominees Marilyn Balcombe, Kate Stewart and Kristin Mink will go against Republican opponents Dan Cuda, Cheryl Riley and Kate Woody in Districts 2, 4 and 5, respectively. If elected, Mink would be the first Asian on the council.

In newly created Districts 6 and 7, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke are poised to secure the Democratic nominations.

Incumbent Andrew Friedson is unopposed in District 1 and incumbent Sidney Katz will appear on the District 3 ballot with Republican George Hernandez in November.

Board of Education

Incumbents Karla Silvestre, Scott Joftus and Brenda Wolff will move forward in the at-large, District 3 and District 5 races, respectively.

Silvestre will face Mike Erickson, a relatively mysterious candidate who did not respond to interview requests from Bethesda Beat or submit the Beat’s candidate questionnaire for its voters guide. He did not complete similar questionnaires from other publications such as The Washington Post and MyMCMedia.

With incumbent Judy Docca choosing not to run for re-election, Grace Rivera Oven and Esther Wells won the most votes in District 1. Wells is the only member of a three-candidate slate for school board to move forward.

Forming a slate, where candidates share campaign finances, is a relatively unusual move for Montgomery County school board elections. The other two candidates were Michael Fryar for at-large and Dawn Iannaco-Hahn for District 5.

District 3 challenger Julie Yang won more than twice as many votes as incumbent Scott Joftus. The candidates will face each other in November.

In District 5, incumbent Brenda Wolff secured only 377 more votes than runner-up Valerie Coll. The two will both move forward to the general election.

The results

Here’s a look at which candidates are in the lead after gathering election results from early voting, Election Day, mail-in ballots and provisional ballots. Their names are in bold. The county Board of Elections is expected to certify the results by Friday, as required by state law.

Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically. Asterisks indicate incumbents.

County Executive

Democrats

David Blair: 55,431 votes (39.17%)

Marc Elrich: 55,473 votes (39.20%)

Peter James: 2,426 votes (1.71%)

Hans Riemer: 28,177 votes (19.91%)

Republicans

Reardon Sullivan: 12,685 votes (63.02%)

Shelly Skolnick: 7,445 votes (36.98%)

County Council (four are chosen)

At-Large

Democrats

Gabe Albornoz: 76,154 votes (16.31%)

Brandy H. M. Brooks: 34,356 votes (7.35%)

Dana E. Gassaway: 23,488 votes (5.03%)

Evan Glass: 88,258 votes (18.91%)

Scott Evan Goldberg: 52,944 votes (11.34%)

Tom Hucker: 49,980 votes (10.71%)

Will Jawando: 80,154 votes (17.17%)

Laurie-Anne Sayles: 61,457 (13.17%)

Republicans

Christopher Fiotes: 15,026 votes (33.81%)

Lenard Lieber: 14,426 votes (32.46%)

Dwight Patel: 14,994 votes (33.74%)

District 1

Democrats

Andrew Friedson*: 23,561 votes (100%)

District 2

Democrats

Marilyn Balcombe: 6,748 votes (49.12%)

Lorna Phillips Forde: 3,129 votes (22.78%)

William Roberts: 3,861 votes (28.10%)

Republicans

Dan Cuda: 2,905 votes (100%)

District 3

Democrats

Tiquia Bennett: 1,161 votes (7.22%)

Sidney Katz*: 9,764 votes (60.69%)

Robert Wu: 5,162 votes (32.09%)

Republicans

George Hernandez: 2,135 votes (100%)

District 4

Democrats

Al Carr: 4,926 votes (20.04%)

Amy Ginsburg: 8,159 votes (33.19%)

Troy Murtha: 445 votes (1.81%)

Kate Stewart: 10,529 votes (42.83%)

John Zittrauer: 522 votes (2.12%)

Republicans

Cheryl Riley: 1,274 votes (100%)

District 5

Democrats

Brian Anleu: 1,579 votes (8.22%)

Fatmata Barrie: 4,561 votes (23.76%)

Christopher Bolton: 537 votes (2.80%)

Daniel Amara Komora: 900 votes (5.16%)

Cary Lamari: 408 votes (2.13%)

Kristin Mink: 8,075 votes (42.06%)

William “Chip” Montier: 250 votes (1.30%)

Jeremiah Pope: 2,798 votes (14.57%)

Republicans

Kate Woody: 2,015 votes (100%)

District 6

Democrats

Natali Fani-González: 9,003 votes (56.32%)

Omar Lazo: 1,421 votes (8.89%)

Maricé Morales: 2,630 votes (16.45%)

Brit Siman-Tov: 252 votes (1.58%)

Steve Solomon: 1,384 votes (8.66%)

Christa Tichy: 723 votes (4.52%)

Mark Trullinger: 172 votes (1.08%)

Vicki Vergagni: 401 votes (2.51%)

Republicans

Viet Doan: 1,691 votes (100%)

District 7

Democrats

Andrew Einsmann: 1,178 votes (7.54%)

Paul Geller: 1,529 votes (9.78%)

Sharif Hidayat: 1,277 votes (8.17%)

Dawn Luedtke: 5,590 votes (35.76%)

Jacqueline Manger: 3,520 votes (22.52%)

Paul Schwartz: 847 votes (5.42%)

Ben Wikner: 1,689 votes (10.81%)

Republicans

Harold Maldonado: 4,149 votes (100%)

Board of Education (nonpartisan) (top two move forward)

At-Large

Mike Erickson: 23,261 votes (17.13%)

Michael Fryar: 20,643 votes (15.20%)

J. “Domenic” Giandomenico: 16,125 votes (11.87%)

Karla Silvestre*: 75,783 votes (55.80%)

District 1

Alexander Fahmy: 15,489 votes (11.42%)

Jay Guan: 20,186 votes (14.88%)

Grace Rivera Oven: 62,454 votes (46.03%)

Esther Wells: 37,538 votes (27.67%)

District 3

Marcus Alzona: 21,640 votes (15.44%)

Scott Joftus*: 33,734 votes (24.07%)

Julie Yang: 84,756 votes (60.48%)

District 5

Valerie Coll: 53,074 votes (39.25%)

Dawn Iannaco-Hahn: 28,688 votes (21.22%)

Brenda Wolff*: 53,451 votes (39.53%)

State’s Attorney

Democrats

Tom DeGonia: 17,809 votes (14.14%)

John McCarthy*: 65,568 votes (52.05%)

Bernice Mireku-North: 23,953 votes (19.01%)

Perry Paylor: 18,639 votes (14.80%)

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democrats

Alan Bowser: 33,441 votes (30.09%)

Karen Bushell*: 77,701 votes (69.91%)

Register of Wills

Democrats

Joseph Griffin*: 109,525 votes (100%)

Sheriff

Democrats

Robert Bass: 48,442 votes (43.56%)

Maxwell Cornelius Uy: 62,777 votes (56.44%)

Judge of the Circuit Court (top four move on to general election)

Democrats

Carlos Acosta*: 86,182 votes (19.94%)

Theresa Chernosky*: 90,779 votes (21.00%)

Kathleen Dumais*: 95,220 votes (22.03%)

Thomas P. Johnson III: 26,062 votes (6.03%)

Rachel Theora McGuckian*: 86,436 votes (20.00%)

Marylin Pierre: 47,563 votes (11.00%)

Republicans

Carlos Acosta*: 12,292 votes (19.49%)

Theresa Chernosky*: 12,255 votes (19.43%)

Kathleen Dumais*: 13,200 votes (20.93%)

Thomas P. Johnson III: 7,024 votes (11.14%)

Rachel Theora McGuckian*: 12,149 votes (19.27%)

Marylin Pierre: 6,139 votes (9.74%)

State Senate

District 9 (Note: Most of District 9 lies in Howard County. These are the votes from Montgomery County.)

Democrats

Katie Fry Hester*: 1,081 votes (100%)

Republicans

Reid Novotny: 607 votes (100%)

District 14

Democrats

Collins Odongo: 2,600 votes (15.61%)

Craig Zucker*: 14,054 votes (84.39%)

Republicans

Alex Bieber: 3,344 votes (100%)

District 15

Democrats

Brian Feldman*: 14,359 votes (100%)

Republicans

David Wilson: 2,924 votes (100%)

District 16

Democrats

Susan Lee*: 21,019 votes (100%)

District 17

Democrats

Cheryl Kagan*: 13,076 votes (100%)

Republicans

• Scott Gershman: 1,906 votes (100%)

District 18

Democrats

Max Socol: 6,866 votes (36.20%)

Jeff Waldstreicher*: 12,100 votes (63.80%)

Republicans

Missy Carr: 1,627 votes (100%)

District 19

Democrats

Ben Kramer*: 14,943 votes (100%)

Republicans

Raul Ayala: 1,314 votes (50.56%)

Anita Cox: 1,285 votes (49.44%)

District 20

Democrats

Enoch Bevel: 2,124 votes (11.04%)

Will Smith*: 17,121 votes (88.96%)

District 39

Democrats

Adam Cunningham: 2,024 votes (18.94%)

Nancy King*: 8,662 votes (81.06%)

House of Delegates District 9A (two are chosen)

Democrats

Steven Bolen: 516 votes (27.68%)

Chao Wu: 591 votes (31.71%)

Natalie Ziegler: 757 votes (40.61%)

Republicans

Trent Kittleman*: 455 votes (42.64%)

Saif Rehman: 246 votes (23.06%)

Jianning Jenny Zeng: 366 votes (34.30%)

District 14

Democrats

Joshua Dowling: 3,050 votes (6.88%)

Anne Kaiser*: 12,843 votes (28.98%)

Eric Luedtke*: 10,824 votes (24.42%)

Pamela Queen*: 12,038 votes (27.16%)

Tom Smith: 5,564 votes (12.55%)

Republicans

Kathy Gugulis: 3,097 votes (50.69%)

Kate Walshe: 3,013 votes (49.31%)

District 15

Democrats

Saqib Ali: 5,132 votes (13.12%)

Linda Foley*: 10,986 votes (28.09%)

David Fraser-Hidalgo*: 10,713 votes (27.39%)

Lily Qi*: 12,276 votes (31.39%)

Republicans

Jodi Colella Noah: 2,487 votes (32.53%)

Stacey Sauter: 2,572 votes (33.64%)

Matt Wade: 2,586 votes (33.83%)

District 16

Democrats

Ariana Kelly*: 19,375 votes (33.08%)

Marc Korman*: 19,650 votes (33.55%)

Sara Love*: 19,547 votes (33.37%)

District 17

Democrats

Kumar Barve*: 10,324 votes (29.58%)

Joe De Maria: 3,770 votes (10.80%)

Julie Palakovich Carr*: 11,058 votes (31.69%)

Joe Vogel: 9.745 votes (27.93%)

Republicans

Helene Meister: 1,676 votes (49.41%)

Donald “DP” Patti: 1,716 votes (50.59%)

District 18

Democrats

Aaron Kaufman: 14,677 votes (32.18%)

Emily Shetty*: 15,720 votes (34.46%)

Jared Solomon*: 15,216 votes (33.36%)

Republicans

George Cecala: 1,529 votes (100%)

District 19

Democrats

Charlotte Crutchfield*: 12,824 votes (32.02%)

Bonnie Cullison*: 12,635 votes (31.55%)

Augustin Esquivar Saah: 2,786 votes (6.96%)

Vaughn Stewart*: 11,808 votes (29.48%)

Republicans

Frank Nice: 2,433 votes (100%)

District 20

Democrats

Lorig Charkoudian*: 14,948 votes (29.45%)

David Moon*: 16,572 votes (32.65%)

John Walsh: 3,550 votes (7.00%)

Jheanelle Wilkins*: 15,679 votes (30.90%)

District 39

Democrats

Gabriel Acevero*: 7,480 votes (27.90%)

Lesley Lopez*: 7,847 votes (29.27%)

Kirill Reznik*: 6,816 votes (25.43%)

Clint Sobratti: 4,663 votes (17.40%)

Congress (Note: Parts of Districts 4, 6 and 8 lie in other counties. These are the votes from Montgomery County.)

District 4

Democrats

Tammy Allison: 111 votes (2.95%)

Angela M. Angel: 342 votes (9.10%)

James Levi Curtis, Jr: 55 votes (1.46%)

Donna F. Edwards: 1,368 votes (36.38%)

Matthew F. Fogg: 39 votes (1.04%)

Gregory Holmes: 64 votes (1.70%)

Glenn F. Ivey: 1,638 votes (43.56%)

Robert K. McGhee: 42 votes (1.12%)

Kim A. Shelton: 101 votes (2.69%)

Republicans

Eric Loeb: 72 votes (16.14%)

George McDermott: 93 votes (20.85%)

Jeff Warner: 281 votes (63.00%)

District 6

Democrats

George Gluck: 1,069 votes (5.05%)

Ben Smilowitz: 3,411 votes (16.13%)

David J. Trone*: 16,669 votes (78.82%)

Republicans

Colt M. Black: 359 votes (6.49%)

Matthew Foldi: 1,072 votes (19.39%)

Jonathan Jenkins: 547 votes (9.89%)

Neil C. Parrott: 2,870 votes (51.90%)

Robert Poissonnier: 55 votes (0.99%)

Mariela Roca: 627 votes (11.34%)

District 8

Democrats

Andalib Odulate: 7,071 votes (6.09%)

*Jamie Raskin: 108,987 votes (93.91%)

Republicans